A team of cryo-engineers and surgeons from the University of Minnesota has discovered a way to optimize cryogenic storage, and as a result cryogenically freeze and thaw rat organs while preserving their viability. In their study published in the magazine Nature Communicationsthe group has overcome previous challenges in organ freezing with their new procedure.

Medical scientists have been exploring cryogenic preservation of human organs ever since organs were successfully removed from one person and transplanted into another. Organ freezing it would significantly expand the pool of donated organs availablehowever the long-standing problem has been the formation of ice crystals during freezingwhich damages tissue, and irregular thawing, which also causes damage.

In this new venture, the Minnesota research team has found a way to overcome both problems, and consequently, as mentioned at the beginning of this article, optimize cryogenic storage.

When tissue is frozen, ice crystals form between cells, resulting in damage, which is why, to address this problem, researchers used a technique called vitrificationin which cryoprotective chemicals were injected into the tissue, which was then rapidly frozen.

Using this technique, instead of crystals, a glass-like material was formed, which caused no damage, so the team then turned their attention to the thawing process.

How we arrived at the optimization of cryogenic storage

Most tissue thawing techniques involve setting a sample at room temperature until it thaws, sometimes by applying heat or even using microwaves. Unfortunately, each of these techniques suffers from the same problem: lo uneven defrosting, in which tissue heats up at different rates within the same organ. This leads to cracks or tears, rendering the organ inoperable.

To overcome this problem, the team has injected particles of iron oxide into an organ before freezing itafter which they used alternating magnetic fields to heat the tissue to room temperature, with each nanoparticle acting as a tiny heater. The result was evenly thawed tissue.

To test their technique, the research team froze several rat kidneys and kept them frozen for up to 100 days. They then thawed the organs, removed the chemicals and nanoparticles, and implanted five of them into live rats.

Tests showed that all rats survived the procedure and, within 30 days of transplantation, all had regained full renal function. More testing is needed before similar experiments can be done in humans, but the researchers suggest that their work could significantly improve the chances for patients in need of an organ to receive one before their time is up.

In summary, this groundbreaking research from the University of Minnesota team offers a promising approach to cryogenic storage and thawing of organs, potentially revolutionizing the field of organ transplantation and providing hope for patients awaiting life-saving procedures.

