After initially admiring it during a recent Japanese live, here’s what NIS America brings the localized opening movie of CRYMACHINAthe RPG of FuRyu currently in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC and outgoing inautumn 2023.

Below we offer you a small overview of the game, followed by the beautiful opening!

In a world where humans went extinct thousands of years ago, the synthetic beings known as Shinki have been tasked with bringing humanity back to life. Players will be able to join three EVEs, the recreated psyches of deceased humans encased in synthetic bodies, in a quest for their full humanity and to explore Eden to uncover the secrets hidden within. Intense, action-packed combat paired with in-depth weapon customization creates a visually stunning RPG experience. Dark scenarios and high-impact sci-fi visuals bring the world of CRYMACHINA to life.

CRYMACHINA – Opening

Source: NIS America