FuRyu And AQURIA have released the opening cinematic and first gameplay for CRYMACHINA, which will arrive in Europe during the autumn. During the first live dedicated to the game, the development team also released some new information dedicated to the game, here are the most important points:

in battle we will be able to unleash devastating combos going from melee attacks to ranged attacks, but there will also be room for mechanics such as perfect dodges and counterattacks to easily eliminate any enemy.

by defeating the opponents they will get the Family Machines , who will position themselves behind the backs of the characters. There are over 70 types of these machines, each with its own look and uniqueness in battle, and we can switch from one to another with the push of a button. It will also be possible to equip power-up items called Sentiments .

some humans keep their own memories called "personality data" and, by analyzing them, we will be able to obtain both special objects useful for combat and some fundamental objects to better understand the game world.

We now leave you with the first gameplay and the opening movie of CRYMACHINAreminding you that the title is currently under development For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

Source: FuRyu, AQURIA Street Gematsu