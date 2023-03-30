NIS America shared the extended version of the announcement trailer of CRYMACHINAthe new RPG from FuRyu arriving during the fall on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Let’s see it below.

CRYMACHINA – Announce Trailer

CRYMACHINA will come up Nintendo Switch™, PS4™, PS5™And pc in the’autumn 2023! The full announcement trailer is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFTcHX9RVR0 In this adventure, players will be able to immerse themselves in a dark action RPG, where mechanical girls struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic world and become “Real Humans”. But what does it mean to be a “True Human”? 2,000 years after the extinction of the human race, synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina have been tasked with bringing humanity back to life. Join three EVEs, the recreated psyches of deceased humans instilled into synthetic bodies, as they seek their full humanity by exploring the dark world of Eden to uncover the secrets hidden within.

Source: NIS America via PLAION