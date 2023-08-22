NIS America has released a special ASMR video dedicated to CRYMACHINAwhich will arrive in Europe next October 27th. Inside the video Enoacreator of the models EVEreminds us that sometimes all you need to improve your day are words of affirmation.

Before leaving you to the video, I remind you that CRYMACHINA will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more details about the game in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: NIS America