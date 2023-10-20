CRYMACHINA is FuRyu’s latest creation, and is a sort of spiritual sequel to Crystar, a dungeon crawler released 5 years ago with real-time combat and super deformed characters. This featured very short levels that once completed gave us tears capable of awakening latent powers. Probably the formula adopted at the time by FuRyu was not particularly liked, or in any case it needed to be reworked better and evolved, and this is why CRYMACHINA changes, and now you will read our review of the PS5 version.

With a cel-shaded graphic style reminiscent of anime (also interspersed with real videos, like the opening one), CRYMACHINA tells of a war that took place two thousand years before, and of the end of the entire human race six years later due to the scarcity of resources on the planet. But in one space structure called Eden (practically the Earth represented in deep space), scientists created a species of monsters with the most disparate appearances called Dei Ex Machinawith the aim of rebuild humanity through the aid and collection of particular encrypted computer data contained therein.

However, when Propator, that is, the first Deus Ex Machina, was lost, a revolt was created among the remaining ones, and so Enoathe eighth Deus Ex Machina, with the task of reconstructing the human psyche in a virtual world to reproduce the human soul in the form of computer data, (practically like in the films of The Matrix) created EVEor android organisms with female human features created through the resuscitation of three human minds, who died when the human race became extinct due to war (hence the title of the game CRYMACHINA). These three heroines are Lebel Distel (Reben in the Japanese version of the game), Mikoto Sengiku And You love Shido.

The structure of the game

Apart from the initial tutorial, to be experienced as Lebel and where you will be taught the game controls and how to fight, you will be able to choose all three of your heroines, but always following the story of the game, which will decide who you will use in that particular world. In the story, made up of multiple planets divided into levels lasting an average of ten minutes each, you will be able to face similar free missions where you can select whoever you want, in order to upgrade them properly. This will help to continue with the planets of the story where the main missions take place, and where you will be forced to use those responsible. Each of them has completely different characteristics and also specific weapons and skills. For example Lebel will be able to rely more on spears, swordsa bow from a distance with explosive projectiles (which the other two also have), but also orthrowing objects explosives; Mikoto will be able to rely on katanas but it will be less suitable for ranged combat, You love Shido instead it will have a huge hammer to be used with two hands with incredible strength, capable of defeating dozens of enemies without too many problems using it like a spinning top (does anyone remember the scythe in Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor’s Edge?).

Each of the three protagonists, in addition to being equipped with the weapons described – which distinguish their class of expertise – also have customizable slots with skills, specific abilities to equip both in those for weapons and in the armor to be found in the various planets. At the beginning of each world, you will also find Noel, an NPC who acts as a seller and who will ask you every time if you want to spend 200 of Ego (an in-game currency that is used to upgrade our three protagonists when we return to Eden, the game’s hub), to find rarer items in the level and to obtain a code for Enoa to decipher once you return to Eden, which will give you additional items and armor to equip, improving the characteristics of your heroines.

Aside from the items to equip, your heroines have an experience level, which increases by spending Ego once they return to Eden, and you will have the possibility of also improve various statistics individually such as energy, attack, defense, but also attack speed, dodge speed, damage resistance and much more.

As is now usual in every action game, under the bar of yours HP (i.e. life points), there will be a bar of stamina (energy needed to make moves and dodge) while on both sides there will be the skills equipped for the weapons used, and at the top left the objects that you have decided to bring into the level.

As for the enemies, the weakest will have a single energy bar, but all the others will have a real barrier that will have to be broken down with remote explosive attacks or other systems to evade it. The combo systemwhich will be explained to you during the game’s tutorial, consists of throwing the opponent into the air once his defenses are weakened, and then throwing a special attack devastating once he returns to earth, which will end his existence. Of course, at the end of almost every level, he will be waiting for you a boss which can be more or less challenging depending on your reflexes, including perfect dodges, countermoves, complex combos and defensive and offensive strategies.

End Game? Depends

If the story, except in a few moments, did not seem particularly demanding (we are talking about a total duration of about fifteen hours, but which increases considerably with the extras), theEnd Game and its structure made us think again. What we didn’t tell you before is that during the game’s dialogues you will get the coordinates of numerous planets where you can go. Unlike the planets where the story takes place, if it is a planet unknown to you, you will not know the levels of the enemies on that particular planet, and it could happen that these are much higher of yours (you can always exit the level when and how you want), but which if defeated will cause you to increase your level dramatically. The collected experience with a character it will be shareable also with the others once you return to Eden, so if for example you want to upgrade Leben you won’t necessarily have to use her, but you could also use other heroines in your possession.

This is definitely a good thing, but we would have appreciated such freedom even during the game’s story, where instead we are forced to use the designated character who does not necessarily fit in with us. The only problem we noticed in the End Game is that the enemies below your level will be like never having faced them because they will give you absolutely nothing in terms of experience points (instead it would have been appropriate if even a minimum but it would have been good obtain it). On the contrary, it will be very difficult to beat those at least ten or twenty levels higher than you, but they will be necessary to upgrade themselves properly (we were pulverized by level 120 enemies when we were around 100), in order to finish off the planets on which they are hidden very strong bosses, but also special objects. This difficulty is given by the fact that decreasing the level translates into completely miss the enemynot carrying out the attacks we carry out, while we will be much more vulnerable to those received, which will be devastating and deleterious for us and will take us out in no time.

Like all games with a End Game based on farming, it might get boring for the simple reason that it’s just a matter of going around exploring the remaining planets in search of a mind-blowing degree of frustration – in our opinion – that only the most daring will decide to face. Furthermore, not all planets have enemies, but some just have a boss to face, and others just objects to collect.

Technically speaking

From a technical point of view, the game turns out very fluid in the version we tested, probably also thanks to the anime-style cel-shaded graphics, very clean and very light from the point of view of the graphics engine. We never encountered framerate drops, which is very important in an action game like this, where speed is everything. The game’s music is always spot on, even during the numerous dialogues and interlude scenes that make up the entire story. The Japanese dubbing is excellentas well as the English translation.

There unfortunately the camera turns out to be a bit of a danceras already seen at the time of Ninja Gaiden and in other similar productions (even if by pressing the R3 button you will have Lock On available both on the bosses and on the individual enemies scattered throughout the levels), which will result in making the fights with certain bosses that are already they were difficult on their own, putting pressure on the difficulty of the game which was not always balanced.