AQURIA And FuRyu have announced that a limited-time demo for the CRYMACHINA. This trial version will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch only until next July 26th, and will allow players to venture into the prologue and early stages of the opening chapter. It will be possible maintain the progress made by transferring the save within the full game.

At the moment we do not know if in the future this demo will also be released in the West. Waiting to find out more, I remind you that CRYMACHINA will be released in Europe next October 27th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc.

Source: AQURIA, FuRyu Street Gematsu