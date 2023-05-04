NIS America has released a new trailer that will allow us to get a taste of the soundtrack of CRYMACHINA. But this is not the only novelty regarding the game released by the software house. In addition to the trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, the company has in fact revealed the arrival of an exclusive Limited Edition for the NIS EU Online Store.

Very soon it will be possible to pre-order this edition, which will contain:

a copy of the Deluxe Edition of the game for the chosen platform

the artbook” Eden’s Database ”

” the soundtrack CD

a celebratory print

the acrylic display “ To Battle ”

” a fabric poster

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

Before leaving you to the trailer dedicated to the soundtrack, I remind you that CRYMACHINA will be available in Europe throughout the autumn on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: NIS America