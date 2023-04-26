FuRyu And AQURIA have announced a delay in the release of CRYMACHINA in Japan, originally scheduled for July 6th. The title will be available now from July 27thalways up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The version pcdistributed via Steamwill be available in conjunction with the expected Western launch of the game — thanks to the distributor NIS America — for next fall.

FuRyu justifies the delay with necessary improvements to be made to the game to increase its quality.

Source: FuRyu Street Gematsu