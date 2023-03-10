FuRyu took advantage of Dengeki Game Live to showcase the first extended gameplay for the newly announced CRYMACHINA. Thanks to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to preview the action-packed fights of the title developed by AQURIA. If you want to know more about the game system of the title you can find more details in our previous article.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that CRYMACHINA will also arrive in Europe thanks to NIS Americawill be available throughout the autumn on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: FuRyu Street Gematsu