FuRyu officially announced CRYMACHINA, a new Action RPG that is currently still shrouded in mystery. At the moment, in fact, the software house has not released much information, we only know that the title will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Therefore, a possible launch window remains unknown, as well as the fact whether it will be available only in Japan or also in the West. The fact that the Twitter channel dedicated to the game but is available in both Japanese and English bodes well that the release of the title is expected worldwide. Many of these concerns will likely be resolved the next 1st Marchon the teaser site dedicated to the game there is in fact a countdown that will culminate on this date.

We just have to wait to discover all the secrets of CRYMACHINA.

Source: FuRyu Street Gematsu