NIS America And PLAION they announce that CRYMACHINA will be available in Europe from next October 27th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The publisher releases a new trailer dedicated to the history of the game, which we include below, wishing you a good viewing.

In the world of CRYMACHINA, humans went extinct thousands of years ago and synthetic beings known as Dei ex Machina were tasked with bringing them back to life. Players will be able to join three EVEs, the recreated psyches of deceased humans instilled into synthetic bodies, as they seek their full humanity, and delve into the motivations that drive each of them to continue to struggle in a decaying world.

