NIS America announced that the demo of is now available in Europe CRYMACHINA, but only on consoles. In fact, we will be able to download this trial version on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The demo will allow us to preview the first phases of the game, and we will be able to maintain the progress made transferring saves to the full game.

I remind you that CRYMACHINA will be available in Europe starting starting next October 27th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find further details on the game in our previous article.

Decimate your opponents in fast-paced, dramatic combat using a myriad of loadouts, including melee, ranged and shoulder weapons. Upgrade and augment your weapons to add powerful effects to every shot and perform combos tailored to your playstyle.

