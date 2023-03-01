NIS America has just announced the release in Europe and North America of CRYMACHINAthe new RPG developed by FuRyu.

The title will arrive during theautumn 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Below is the announcement trailer and more information.

CRYMACHINA – Announce Trailer

NIS America announces CRYMACHINA Milan, 1st March 2023 – NIS America is happy to announce that CRYMACHINA is coming to Nintendo SwitchTM extensionPS4TM extensionPS5TM extension and PC in Fall 2023! In a world where humans went extinct thousands of years ago, the synthetic beings known as Shinki have been tasked with bringing humanity back to life. Players will be able to join three EVEs, the recreated psyches of deceased humans encased in synthetic bodies, in a quest for their full humanity and to explore Eden to uncover the secrets hidden within. Intense, action-packed combat paired with in-depth weapon customization creates a visually stunning RPG experience. Dark scenarios and high-impact sci-fi visuals bring the world of CRYMACHINA to life. Read more about official site of CRYMACHINA. The announcement video is available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeUqt9RE0CM Key details: #CLASSY: Players will be able to wipe out extremely deadly enemies in action-packed RPG combat, which will alternate seamlessly with exploration phases.

Players will be able to wipe out extremely deadly enemies in action-packed RPG combat, which will alternate seamlessly with exploration phases. #STYLISH: The highly inspired sci-fi imagery was created from the sci-fi artwork of @Rolua_N And @yoshi6054 that give shape and life to the bleak and dark world of CRYMACHINA!

The highly inspired sci-fi imagery was created from the sci-fi artwork of @Rolua_N And @yoshi6054 that give shape and life to the bleak and dark world of CRYMACHINA! #STRONG: This emotional story digs deep into what it means to be human and prompts players to question their very perception of humanity.

This emotional story digs deep into what it means to be human and prompts players to question their very perception of humanity. Exit : Autumn 2023

: Autumn 2023 Platforms : Nintendo Switch TM extension PS4 TM extension PS5 TM extension and PC

: Nintendo Switch PS4 PS5 and PC Type : Action RPG

: Action RPG Players : 1

: 1 Text: English

English Audio: Japanese

Japanese publisher : NIS America

: NIS America Developer/Licensee: FURYU Corporation

Source: NIS America via PLAION