Last Sunday, January 10, Miguel Herrán, actor of The Paper House and Elite, published on his Instagram account a photograph in which he appeared with watery eyes. It was not the first time that he did it and, as had happened before, some of his more than 13 million followers sent him numerous messages of support, such as: “You are very beautiful. We are vulnerable beings and showing ourselves that is how it is [emojis de estrellas]”.

Herrán has been courageous in making it clear that even the most famous and desired actors are in trouble. He wanted to make it public, for example, speaking openly at ICON about how much it costs him “to be here and now. I’m always thinking about what I’m going to do next, without enjoying the moment. ” He also had courage when talking about some conflicts he has with his physique, envied by millions of followers: “Every summer is the talk with my colleagues: how is my body, if I am bigger or more defined. And I always tell them that the sad thing is that they, with their belly and their beers, are ten times happier with their body than I am ”.

The day after Herrán’s 14 million followers saw her images crying, the singer Soraya Arnelas posted on that same social network a video in which he showed the damage caused by the storm Filomena in the garden of his house and sobbed for the suffering of the trees affected by the snow. Unlike Herrán, the singer had to delete the video from Instagram due to the mockery of the haters. However, despite this difference in reactions, what seems undeniable is that the public figures have lost their fear of showing themselves crying. Some, with more sensitivity, celebrate that the privileged are vulnerable. Others, with a touch of cynicism, see in it something of papier-mâché.

In 2018, for example, Drew Barrymore posted on Instagram a photograph taken in your home bathroom, in which she appeared with her face congested by crying and the following text: “I can’t hide that some days are difficult and not so beautiful.” In 2020, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger things) it was recorded crying while telling her followers that she had felt harassed by a fan and, a few months ago, Sam Smith was photographed with glassy eyes on the entrance stairs to her house. As in the case of Herrán and Arnelas, while the actresses of Charlie’s Angels and of Stranger things received the support of the networks, the singer of My oasis was rated by British journalist Piers Morgan of “Attention seeker” or, in Spanish, “casito plaintiff”.

Ethics and aesthetics of crying

Despite the recent proliferation of these types of photographs, which have led to Instagram accounts whose content is limited to reproducing photos of celebrities crying, the representation of crying in Western society has not been too frequent. As Xandru Fernández, philosopher, writer and translator recalls, “at the end of the 18th century [el historiador y arqueólogo Johann Joachim] Winckelmann argued that Greek statues did not show heroes crying or complaining because they aspired to represent the pure ideas and serene emotions concomitant with those ideas. [El escritor y crítico de arte Gotthold Ephraim] Lessing, for his part, counterattacked by showing how in the theater the heroes cried and complained, and he conjectured that if they did not cry in sculpture, it was because crying distorts the face, is unpleasant to see and alters the formal balance ”.

Therefore, Fernández concludes, that the representation of crying was not common in our society would not respond to ethical reasons, but to aesthetic reasons. A situation that, however, does not prevent that there is “something in our modes of representation that is inclined to pay more attention to the status of the sufferer, the bereaved, perhaps because it is understood that what hurts is more real than what does not. . This is something that is already in Schopenhauer, but also in the topic of pinching ourselves to know that we are not dreaming: if it hurts, it is real ”.

Furthermore, adds Fernández, “there is a general trend towards victimization, which I do not know if it runs through the whole of society, but which is evident in the public sphere, in the world of entertainment, in politics, on social networks or in the journalism”. For him it is unusual that, for example, a journalist makes the justification of his own mistakes news or that a politician victimizes himself to justify his decisions. “A few days ago the social networks of Podemos were filled with messages in which they tried to get rid of their responsibility in raising the electricity bill. People demanded that they keep their promises and they complained that not enough people had voted for them to keep them. It is a constant, daily routine, ”says Fernández, who draws attention to the fact that, while the networks abound in messages reporting deaths, illnesses, layoffs and other situations that users share to feel protected, “There is not the same desire to socialize the joys.”

More empathy and fewer ‘likes’

As the psychologist Violeta Alcocer explains, we are social animals. So when we see someone suffer, our compassionate nature kicks in and our attention turns to understanding what is happening and how we can help. ” Something that would not happen when you see someone laugh because, in those cases, “we understand that everything is going well and we can continue with our business.” For all this, many celebrities would have found in this instinctive sympathy generated by crying a way to consolidate their position in a scenario such as social networks, where popularity is increasingly segmented, and in a historical moment in which women economic inequalities are increasingly accentuated.

“Showing oneself as someone who suffers and not as someone who causes suffering is supposed to humanize and make that person closer, more sympathetic. In this sense, the reaction of idols is to descend a few steps until they are below where they themselves think they are and the easiest way to do it is by exhibiting human problems, “adds Xandru Fernández, who points out that, when they don’t have These problems, as is the case with those famous people, “show the reactions that one would experience if they had them. In other words, if you are not poor, you cannot exhibit poverty because to do so would be in bad taste; But if poverty saddens us and makes us emotionally vulnerable, what you can do is show yourself sad and vulnerable ”.

The new masculinity happens through crying

Another element to analyze in this new phenomenon is that some of the celebrities who show this vulnerability are men. “The Virgin, Mary Magdalene…, the images of famous women crying have been very common for a long time. However – recalls Fernández – the image of the crying man is less frequent because traditional masculinity despised crying because of the idea that tough guys don’t cry ”. In this sense, and as Violeta Alcocer points out, “a man who cries in public is going to attract more attention than a woman, because that cry transgresses gender mandates and the male role.”

Based on the above, it could be affirmed that the men who are shown crying are an example that the stereotype of the traditional man has entered into crisis. However, the fact that they do it through television or the Internet means that it cannot be ruled out that it is, as Xandru Fernández describes them, “an exhibition of weakness understood as a positive attribute of a new masculinity”. In any case, when facing this new phenomenon we must not forget the intrinsic mechanics of social networks, where criticism seems to be the most widespread activity among its users. It matters little that those influencers appear happy or apologetic. In one case they will be criticized for transmitting a distorted view of life and, in the other, for showing off and attracting attention.

“We are still in the childhood or adolescence of the paradigm of digital mass communication. We live inserted in an environment of democratizing excitement and euphoria that leads to wanting to get off their pedestal to all those who have a privilege different from that of anybody ”, comments Santiago Gerchunoff, philosopher, editor and author of Irony on: a defense of mass public conversation (Anagrama, 2019), which recalls that “we came from two centuries in which, historically speaking, an unusual hierarchical difference between artists, celebrities or broadcasters with a voice, and the public, silent, was naturalized. Now, suddenly, we all have a voice, we all have an audience. We enjoy as babies the mere possibility of equaling ourselves and we are irritated by any privileged position, be it to laugh or to cry ”.

Although it is a fact that hierarchical relationships continue to operate in this mass digital conversation, since it is not the same to have tens of thousands of followers than a few, the networks allow those who barely have a handful of followers. followers They can make fun of those with millions. “The mere verification of that power is joyous. Another question would be to analyze what it is for. I don’t get in there, but it seems like trolling to a famous person we were like babies discovering that we can close and open the door or break the sand castle ”, concludes Gerchunoff. As those famous phrases of our mothers said, we will cry later.

