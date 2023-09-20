Getting into the car with heartbreak, crying and stammering about your ex and all that in front of a rolling camera. Child celebrity Gio Latooy (24) admits that he did not set a good example for his many hundreds of thousands of viewers by getting behind the wheel shortly after ending his relationship. Traffic experts find his behavior ‘absurd’. “This goes beyond all limits.”

