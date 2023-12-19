“I feel a lot of pain,” admits Lidor Kalai, 21 years old and guitarist of the group. Persephore, leaving this Monday the funeral of his bandmate and drummer, Yotam Haim, 28. Several hundred people say goodbye at a funeral in southern Israel to Haim, one of the three hostages whom the Israeli military killed in Gaza on Friday as they advanced waving a white flag. Hugs, crying and disbelief prevail in the ceremony, in which music also plays an important role. One of the people involved, interpreting Nothing else matters, from Metallica, is the Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, who won Eurovision in 2018. Her drummer is Tuval Haim, 31 years old and Yatam's brother.

“He was this close to coming back to us,” Kalai gestures, separating the index fingers and thumb of his right hand just a few millimeters. “But, unfortunately, it was not like that because of a big, big, big mistake, although I can't blame the soldiers either, because they are always surrounded by terrorists,” he concludes, criticizing what happened, but without blaming the uniformed men who, shouting “Terrorists!” They killed his partner and two other kidnapped people.

“Did they have to shoot? Don't know. But I can't blame them. I think those soldiers who shot also feel pain and sadness. I know that they didn't want to do it and they regret everything, although I haven't spoken to them, but I know that nobody wanted to do it,” adds the Persephore guitarist. Kalai also refers to the depressions and mental problems that sometimes hit his partner and forced him to take breaks.

“You wanted to be famous, to be a drummer that everyone knew” and “you talked about a better world, you wanted a world that was better, without evil or revenge,” describes the mother, Iris Haim, addressing her son, reports Times of Israel. “Our Yotam was a great hero, you were always a hero. At 18, when you were supposed to join the army, the army did not accept you due to mental problems,” recalls Raviv Haim, the father. “We grew up in a house full of music, and together we discovered the drums, as an expression of all the difficulties, anger and pain,” says Tuval Haim.

Yotam Haim's band was scheduled to play at a music festival heavy metal in Tel Aviv on October 7, when he was kidnapped during the worst attack in Israel's 75-year history. Some of the members of the bands that had to share the stage that unfortunate Saturday attend the funeral.

“Unfortunately, tragedy occurred,” deplores Nir Schwartz, 30, singer of Her Last Sight. Along with him, Yosi Yamin, guitarist of Andrelamusia, describes the Persephore drummer as someone “very talented” who only had words of gratitude for his colleagues. “The metal scene in Israel is like a second family for all of us,” Schwartz emphasizes. Both are already thinking about the well-deserved tribute that all those bands will pay in memory of the dead musician.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Some of those present also come to pay their condolences to Lidor Kalai, one of those who spoke during the funeral, held in the Gvulot kibbutz, about ten kilometers from Gaza. Kfar Aza, the community where Haim resided, is located a stone's throw from the Strip and remains a closed military zone. Like others present, Kalai wears a t-shirt from his group, but young people with black t-shirts from different bands surround him, some local, others international. You can also see tattoos, long hair, earrings, piercings and dreadlocks even in some of those who, with their rifles hanging, have attended the funeral wearing the army uniform.

“I'm afraid people have come from all the bands in Israel,” says Ohad Buch, a 27-year-old uniformed and amateur drummer who has followed Persephore through various festivals. Next to him, Oran Dgany, a young 15-year-old guitarist who wears a denim vest with studs and who is already making his first steps with some groups.

He is also a fan of the group and the late drummer Dvir Lankri, a 21-year-old bassist. “I met him at concerts and in clubs. “He was one of the most genuine people I have ever met in my life,” he says while giving hugs to some of those present. “I met him about five times and one of them we had a deep conversation. “When I heard the news, I felt like a part of my heart had stopped.” Minutes later, the young Lankri collapses and remains unconscious on the ground. A couple of health workers attend to him. “I feel fine,” he explains after a while, “but this is the 27th funeral I have attended since October 7.”

On the esplanade that leads to the cemetery where, after the ceremony, condolences and greetings multiply, Michele Kikaon, 31 years old and a Persephore follower, hugs a friend. It still does not seem to be believed that Yotam Haim's life ended on Friday in such a “terrible and disastrous” way.

Aware of the blow, the Israeli authorities that same day resumed the path of negotiation to achieve a new ceasefire that they had refused in the previous days. They are seeking an agreement with Hamas through mediators that will allow the release of more hostages, since almost 130 remain inside, although some are already dead.

The three kidnapped people who died in the midst of the chaos of the military intervention for almost two and a half months in Gaza have represented a serious setback to the Israeli Government's policy of trusting everything to the war solution, despite the fact that the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu , insisted on Saturday on that path. On October 7, the fundamentalist militia murdered around 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 240, including Yotam Haim and Samer Al-Talalka and Alon Shamriz, the other two killed on Friday. The army's reaction has already caused the death of more than 19,400 people in the Palestinian enclave on the shores of the Mediterranean.

Lidor Kalai glosses the figure of the drummer and blesses the day when, a couple of years ago, he joined the band. The guitarist acknowledges that, due to his mental health problems, he went on a hiatus for a few months, but came back strong. His parents, who have also attended the funeral, listen attentively to Kalai. The young man says that Haim contributed a lot to them, like opening them up to listening to music like jazz to which they, who tend towards other harder styles, were not used to. “We ended up becoming a second family,” he adds while ensuring that Persephore will return to the stage, although he himself does not know when.

Kalai leaves the cemetery, where he has left some roses and drumsticks with his friend's body. There the battery remains, shining alone in the midday sun in front of the mountain of flowers that cover the grave, while the last relatives say goodbye. The occasional plane and helicopter sounds overhead, one of those that continue to punish neighboring Gaza at every moment, where dozens of hostages are waiting for a new ceasefire to be released.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_