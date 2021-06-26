M.ichael Haneke described his psychological thriller “Funny Games”, which was presented for the first time in 1997 and shows how a family of two young men is arbitrarily tortured and finally murdered, as a “slap in the face of the viewer”. No wonder that this film was made at the end of the 1990s, because this poetological gesture could also be the premise of the so-called “in-yer-face” theater, the trend that developed at the same time mainly in English-speaking countries and that also at times as “New British Drama” or “Theater of Brutalism” was called.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of “Shoppen und Ficken” by the then thirty-year-old playwright Mark Ravenhill. This piece in particular can be seen as paradigmatic for this drama, which is always conceived to be provocative. Because even the title, which does not enclose the vulgar language, but spells it out directly and undisguised, was a slap in the face for the audience and criticism. But it was also a landmark in the history of theater, indicating that times had changed and that the theater (once again in the course of its eventful history) was to be freed from its ivory tower.