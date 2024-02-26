The International Court of Justice (ICJ) concluded six days of hearings this Monday converted into a cry in favor of a negotiated two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, and a desperate cry for the end of the “illegal” Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, in a case that was the inevitable scene of denunciations of the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

A total of 52 countries and three international organizations have taken the floor since the 19th to express their arguments before the UN court on the reasons why lICJ should issue advisory legal opinion on Israel's practices and policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The terms that have sounded the most have been “illegal”to describe the settlements and Israeli occupation of Palestine; “legitimate right”to define the need for the exercise of self-determination of the Palestinian people, and “negotiated two-state solution”as the only way to end the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The hearings began with the intervention of Palestine, which featured emotional moments, such as that of its permanent representative to the UN, Riyad Mansour, whose voice broke with emotion when asking for respect for self-determination in the face of “the humiliation” of hands of Israel.

Riyad Mansour speaks to delegates during a United Nations Security Council vote. Photo: Eduardo Muñoz / EFE

“Palestine appeals to this Court to guide the international community in defense of international law, to end injustice and achieve a just and lasting peace. To guide us toward a future where Palestinian children are treated as children, not as a demographic threat. A future in which no Palestinian or Israeli is killed. A future in which two States live side by side, in peace and security,” she added.

The Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riad al Maliki, warned that “the ongoing genocide in Gaza is the result of decades of impunity and inaction,” in which Israel has only “given three options to the Palestinian people: displacement, subjugation or death, that is, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, or genocide”, and recalled that “ending this Israeli impunity is a moral, political and legal imperative.”

“The Israeli occupation must come to an immediate, total and unconditional end”repeated countries such as South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Emirates, Qatar, Belize, Colombia, Iran and Jordan.

Israel did not participate, but its allies did, such as the United States, which asked the court not to issue “an opinion that requires a unilateral, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Israel that does not take into account its legitimate security needs,” and urged it to “carefully calibrate” their advice so that it “promotes, rather than disrupts, balance, or potentially makes the prospect of negotiations even more difficult.”

France called for “a decisive and credible restart of the peace process” and warned that the “more the attacks on the integrity” of Palestine increase, “the further the prospect” of a two-state solution will become.

Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. Photo: Israeli Army/ EFE

China defended the “use of force” as an “inalienable right” of the Palestinian people to “resist Israeli oppression” and urged the parties to “accommodate each other's legitimate concerns.”

The Spanish Government denounced a “system of jurisdictional fragmentation in the context of a structure of institutionalized discrimination” and listed violations of international law by Israeli forces, such as the detention of children or settlements that “hinder” a negotiated solution.

The ICJ will rule at the request of the UN General Assembly.

Jordan considered that “settler terrorism is a growing evil” and criticized Israel for being allowed to “act in total disregard” of the law, while Lebanon called for “objectivity” and He regretted the “perverse argument that confronts politics and law” put forward by the United States.

Violence can only lead to more violence, hate only brings more hate, and this vicious cycle must be broken



There were also rhetorical interventions, such as that of Russia, which the ICJ ordered in 2022 to end its invasion of Ukraine, but which in these hearings assured that it unites Israel with “a shared history against Nazism”, but that nothing justifies “ the collective punishment” of the 2.3 million civilians in Gaza.

“Violence can only lead to more violence, hate only brings more hate, and this vicious circle must be broken,” Russia assured.

There is still no date for the ICJ to announce its decision.

EFE