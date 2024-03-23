Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/23/2024 – 20:37

Cruzeiro provisionally took the lead in the Brazilian Women's Football Championship. This Saturday (23), the Cabulosas defeated Internacional 3-1 at the Castor Cifuentes Stadium, in Nova Lima (MG), in the third round of the competition.

The Minas Gerais team reached seven points and overtook Corinthians, who started the round at the top, with six points. The black and white team will only take to the field on Monday (25), at 8pm (Brasília time), against Flamengo, at the Luso-Brasileiro Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. The Celestes can still be surpassed in the table by Fluminense, Santos and Palmeiras, who play on Sunday (24).

The Gurias Coloradas, in turn, continue with two points and sleep in 11th position, with two points. The Gauchos can be overtaken by Botafogo, América-MG, Flamengo and Atlético-MG and end the round in the relegation zone.

The Cruzeirenses enforced the “law of ex” to build their advantage in Nova Lima. In the fifth minute, striker Byanca Brasil crossed from the right and midfielder Fabíola Sandoval, who played for Inter last year, appeared free in the small area to open the scoring with a header.

At 17, Sandoval was launched by defender Vitória Calhau, won the tackle from defender Tamara and goalkeeper Mayara and sent it into an empty goal. In the 30th minute, Byanca Brasil, who played for Colorado in 2020, took a corner from the left and covered Mayara, scoring an Olympic goal.

In the final stage, in the 27th minute, the ball deflected into defender Camila Ambrózio's hand, inside the area, and the referee awarded a penalty for Inter. Striker Priscila hit and scored for the Colorados.

In another game this Saturday, Real Brasília won their first in this year's Brasileirão. The Lionesses of Planalto defeated Avaí Kindermann 1-0 at Defelê, in Brasília. The goal came in the 33rd minute of the first half. Full-back Vivi Acosta took a corner from the right and defender Luciana headed it into the net.

The Brasilienses went to four points, provisionally taking eighth place. The Lioness Avaianas, still without winning, remain with one point, in 14th place, and Flamengo and Atlético-MG could end the round in last place if they win their games.