In the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Boca faced Cruzeiro in the first leg at La Bombonera at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, and beat them 1-0, with a goal from Edinson Cavani, in one of the key matches of the semester. Then they faced San Lorenzo, in one of the classics of the Argentine Professional League, and beat them 3-2. Now they have the return leg against the Brazilians, as visitors. We review the preview.
City: Belo Horizonte
Stadium: Mineirao
Date: Thursday, August 22
Schedule: 21:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 18:30 in Mexico, 02:30 in Spain.
Referee:Wilmar Roldan
This match can be followed on TV from the official channel of ESPN, Disney+, Flow, DGO and Telecentro Play. As for streaming, it can be watched on Fubo TV.
Brazil lost its unbeaten streak in the competition after a first stage in which it was the leader of Group B with 12 points from three wins and the same number of draws.
In the Brasileirão, they are seventh with 37 points, in the Sudamericana 2025 zone they are already nine behind the leader Botafogo after tying last weekend against Vitória 2 to 2.
Regarding the eleven that played in the first leg at La Bombonera (all substitutes played against San Lorenzo), the coach would make only one change. Those who would return to the team after having rested are: Luis Advincula, Edinson Cavani, Lautaro Blanco, Guillermo Fernandez, Cristian Medina and Cristian Lema.
The question is whether Gary Medel will remain or Agustín Martegani will appear.with a good start in the first match. Everything indicates that captain Marcos Rojo will return to the back line after having played 45 minutes against Ciclón following a period of inactivity due to a muscle injury, although he did not perform well.
MOUTH: Sergio Romero; Gary Medel or Agustin Martegani, Cristian Medina, Pol Fernandez, Kevin Zenon; Miguel Merentiel and Edinson Cavani.
CRUZEIRO: Cassio; William, Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Villalba, Kaiki Bruno; Walace, Matheus Henrique, Lautaro Díaz, Matheus Pereira, Alvaro Barreal; and Kaio Jorge.
Cruzeiro will win 2-1, they will go to penalties and Boca will advance.
