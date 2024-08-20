🚨 REFEREES 🚨

Cruzeiro vs Boca 21:30 ⏱️

South American Cup

Referee: Wilmar Roldán (Colombia)

Assistant 1: Jhon Leon (Colombia)

Assistant 2: John Gallego (Colombia)

Fourth official: Carlos Bentancur (Colombia)

VAR: Juan Lara (Chile)

AVAR: Edson Costernas (Chile) pic.twitter.com/76tdql0HLx — Bokita Pasion🇸🇪 (@BookitaPasion12) August 20, 2024

In the Brasileirão, they are seventh with 37 points, in the Sudamericana 2025 zone they are already nine behind the leader Botafogo after tying last weekend against Vitória 2 to 2.