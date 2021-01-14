In the B series, where Chapecoense just got his ticket back to Brasileirao, a great of Brazilian soccer watches everything from the bottom of the table. Cruzeiro, the team that in 2019 lost the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against River, is in free fall and this Wednesday lost with the worst team of the tournament, which sentenced their aspirations to leave the Brazilian second division and fueled the chances of falling to third.

After 34 games, the Belo Horizonte club won 13, drew 11 and lost 10, the last on Wednesday night, when Oeste beat it 1-0, breaking with the most hopeful predictions that this duel would be the springboard for Cruzeiro out of the low zone to fight for one of the two remaining promotions.

Four dates from the end, the history of Brazilian football is 13th with 44 points. In a very balanced and hard-fought tournament, eight points separate it from the last team that would be promoted for now -CSA- and also from those who try to escape from the four descents, Parana and Figueirense, both with 36. Meanwhile, Botafogo has 33 and West complete that group with 26.

Cruzeiro started the season with the sole objective of being promoted to Serie A, which he left on December 8, 2019 for the first time in its history, consuming a disastrous second semester in which a serious financial crisis and poor performance of a team full of figures.

However, 2021 does not seem to be better than 2020, not even because of the push from the bench of a world champion like Luiz Felipe Scolari, who took over the team in October and could leave it before a possible (though for now remote) relegation. According to the Brazilian website Globoesporte, the club would owe him two months’ salary, which could end early with the link that runs until the end of 2022.

The Police detain a Cruzeiro fan amid the incidents due to the relegation of the team to Serie B. (Photo: AFP)

The Cruzeiro’s economic crisis not only affects Felipao, who returned 20 years after his previous stage, which started in the 2000-01 season and in which he won 40 of 75 games. If the 2002 World Cup winner with the Brazilian team does not receive his salaries, it is not surprising that his players have not paid for two and a half months.

That situation, precisely, caused the players not to concentrate for the duel against Oeste. The decision was made after training on Tuesday, after a few players chat with Scolari. The board of directors, far from claiming them, released a statement in which it understood the determination.

“The club confirms that there was a claim on the part of the athletes, and that the board of directors and the football department, understanding the moment and the legitimacy of the claim, complied with the request,” they explained.

According to the site Uol, the campus have not yet received half of the salaries for October, November and December, in addition to the Christmas bonus. In addition, administrative employees and members of women’s football and below go through the same situation.

“The players who are here are heroes, because many things are happening. It is very difficult, very difficult indeed. People still do not know 10% of what is happening,” he explained Rafael Sobis, the most outstanding footballer in the fall with Oeste. Scolari, in dialogue with the press, also supported them, saying that it is “a way for the players to talk to the leadership.”

Instead, the 72-year-old technician was evasive when questions pointed to his continuity. “I tell them that I have nothing to say. When I train, my players dedicate themselves to work. The rest, I have nothing to get involved in, because they are areas that are not technical,” he explained.

Before this situation exploded and caused the campus to not concentrate, Jadsom silva, who played 27 games in this Series B, decided not to train with the group since Monday, after requesting the indirect termination of the contract due to the debts in the Labor Court.

With 15 points in dispute, Cruzeiro seems doomed to continue in Serie B, although he will have to be careful not to lose valuable points that make him fight not to be relegated. In the next round, he will leave Belo Horizonte again to face Rio Grande do Sul on Saturday with Youth, a team that is very close to promotion.