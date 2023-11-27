Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/27/2023 – 23:51

In the match that closed the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro won 1-0 over Goiás, on Monday night (27) at the Serrinha stadium, and managed to gain momentum in the fight to escape relegation from the competition. national.

Game over AND CRUZEIRO WINS!

⚽ Robert scored our goal in stoppage time!

+ 3 points in the Brasileirão! GOOOOO #GOIxCRU | 0-1 | #ClosedWithCruzeiro pic.twitter.com/LXrHyGVr0L — Cruzeiro (@Cruzeiro) November 28, 2023

With the triumph, Raposa jumped to 13th place in the standings with 44 points. For Esmeraldino, the setback was a severe blow. Adding just 35 points, and occupying 18th position, the team from the Central-West found itself in a very complicated situation.

Cruzeiro controlled the actions from the first movements. However, the victory was only confirmed in stoppage time of the final stage, when Bruno Rodrigues turned the ball from left to right, where the boy Robert dominated and crossed the ball to beat goalkeeper Tadeu.

The two teams will return to the field for the Brazilian Championship next Thursday (30), with Goiás visiting Grêmio in Porto Alegre, while Cruzeiro hosts Athletico-PR at Mineirão.