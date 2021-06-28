In a two-minute break, CSA’s luck changed completely against Cruzeiro this Sunday (27). The team from Alagoas turned on the opponent with two goals from Iury in the first half and, after starting the round in penultimate position, left the field in 11th place in Serie B.

AZULOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! ⚪️ CSA beats Cruzeiro 2-1, with two goals from Iury, leaves Z-4 and reaches 11th place in the @BrasileiraoB. Become a Biggest Partner and contribute to our increasingly stronger Azulão. Access the website: https://t.co/8zQq5Q9mco pic.twitter.com/JZj04D6OD5 — CSA (@CSAofficial) June 28, 2021

Cruzeiro, led by coach Mozart, who ran the CSA until April (he left to train at Chapecoense before moving to Cruzeiro), did not take long to make a good first impression. As early as nine minutes into the game, Marcinho took a corner kick from the right and Felipe Augusto went up to complete the header and open the scoring.

The game continued to be studied, but suddenly changed into a sequence in the middle of the first stage. At 26, after a long throw, Gabriel crossed from the left and Iury appeared to head into Fábio’s left corner, leaving everything the same.

Two minutes later, the same Iury intercepted Joseph’s pass on the ball and advanced almost to the end line, also on the left side. He seemed to try to cross the ball into the area, but ended up surprising goalkeeper Fábio and scoring for coverage.

In the second stage, the Minas Gerais team tried to regain the advantage so quickly, but couldn’t do enough to turn the score around again, or even equalize.

The CSA, which had not won in the first four rounds, amended two straight wins and jumped from 19th to 11th in the standings, with eight points. Cruzeiro parks at seven, on 13th.

In the next round, CSA, which has a game in hand, will go to Campinas to face the lantern Ponte Preta, on Wednesday (30), the same date as the duel between Raposa and Guarani, in Mineirão.

