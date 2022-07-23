Cruzeiro started the walk in the second round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship with victory. In front of 49,066 fans who packed Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, Raposa defeated Bahia this Saturday (23) by 1-0, for the 20th round of the competition.

The celestial team went to 45 points, opening 17 for Sampaio Corrêa, fifth place and first club outside the G4, which gives place to the 2023 Series A. The distance could drop to 15 points if Tombense, sixth, overcome Operário- PR on Monday (25), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Germano Krüger stadium, in Ponta Grossa (MG). The Esquadrão de Aço, which had not lost for five matches in Serie B, follows in the G4, with 34 points.

The hosts had defender Eduardo Brock sent off in the 18th minute of the second half for fouling forward Jonathan Copete. Even so, they reached the winning goal three minutes later. Goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes saved the conclusions of Bruno Rodrigues and Edu, but could not hold back that of fellow striker Stênio. Bahia, with one more, pressed in search of a tie, but stopped on the beam and in defenses of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral.

Cruzeiro will have a full week and return to the field only next Saturday (30), at 11 am (Brasilia time), in Brusque (SC), against the home team, at the Augusto Bauer stadium. The day before, on Friday (29), at 7pm, Bahia hosts Náutico at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador. The matches are valid for the 21st round of Serie B.