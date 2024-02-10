Cruzeiro advanced to the semi-finals of the Brazilian Women's Football Super Cup after beating Real Brasília 1-0, on Saturday night (10) at the Bezerrão stadium, in the Federal District. Now the Cabulosas will face Avaí/Kindermann, who beat Fluminense 3-1 last Friday night (9), to seek qualification for the decision of the competition that opens the 2024 women's football season in Brazil.

Cruzeiro's victory was achieved thanks to a goal from striker Fabiola Sandoval, who took advantage of a surplus of ball inside the area in the 28th minute of the first half to finish high and strong.

The competition continues on Sunday (11) with two more clashes: Internacional against Corinthians and Flamengo facing Ferroviária.



