Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/17/2024 – 23:06

The São Paulo Junior Football Cup had the last classified for the quarter-final stage defined this Wednesday (17): Flamengo, Cruzeiro, Aster and Coritiba. And the next stage of the competition begins on Thursday, with two matches.

The joy of those who are on Wednesdays @copinha! JP Pacheco | Coritiba pic.twitter.com/iRfbQwPh5h — Coritiba (@Coritiba) January 17, 2024

Arena Barueri was the scene of Cruzeiro's 3-0 victory over Santos. Raposa triumphed thanks to goals from Fernando, Rhuan Gabriel and Ruan Índio to qualify. Now the miners will face Coritiba, who, also this Wednesday but at the Ibrachina Arena, beat Ibrachina on penalties, 4-2, after drawing 1-1 in regular time.

Who also qualified was Flamengo, who, at the José Liberatti stadium, in Osasco, beat Botafogo-SP 2-1. Rubro-Negro, which featured goals from Daniel Rogério and Felipe Lima, meets Aster in the quarterfinals, who beat Atlético Guaratinguetá 2-1 in Itaquaquecetuba.

Meanwhile at Copinha… MEEEEEEEEEEENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNGGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! END OF THE GAME IN OSASCO!!! ⚫️ With an exciting ending and a beautiful goal from Felipe Lima, the #GarotosDoNinho they beat Botafogo-SP 2-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the competition!… pic.twitter.com/a45DMTBqR3 — Flamengo (@Flamengo) January 18, 2024

Copinha quarter-final games:

18/01, from 5pm (Brasília time) – Athletico-PR x Novorizontino, in Franca

18/01, from 9:35 pm – Corinthians-SP x América, in Marília

19/01, from 7pm – Flamengo-RJ x Aster Itaquá-SP, in Osasco

19/01, from 9pm – Cruzeiro x Coritiba, in Barueri