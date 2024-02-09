Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/02/2024 – 21:58

Counting on goals from Marlon, Juan Dinenno and Arthur Gomes, Cruzeiro beat Patrocinense 3-0, on Friday night (9) at the Mineirão stadium, to take the lead in Group A of the 1st phase of the Campeonato Mineiro.

Thank you to all 19,502 present at Mineirão this afternoon! Thursday (15/2) we have another challenge, against América, and we are counting on you to seek another victory. Secure your ticket: https://t.co/ufex7sOclX and Blue Nation App pic.twitter.com/c5AgQXUXXL — Cruzeiro (@Cruzeiro) February 9, 2024

Raposa had no difficulties in the competition, and opened the scoring in the 38th minute of the first half with full-back Marlon, who received a pass from Matheus Pereira. Cruzeiro managed to expand in the second minute of the final stage, when William raised the ball in the area for Dinenno to head in perfectly. The score received final numbers at 18, thanks to a new assist from Matheus Pereira, for a goal by Arthur Gomes.

Dragon's Victory

In Goiás, Atlético-GO defeated Crac 1-0, at the Antonio Accioly Stadium, to take 4th place in the Goiano Championship with 13 points, three less than leader Vila Nova. The triumph was secured thanks to a goal from striker Daniel.