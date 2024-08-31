Congressmen approved a bill that gives the city its title in Paraná; it now awaits presidential approval

The Senate Education and Culture Committee approved on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) a bill that gives the city of Cruzeiro do Oeste (PR) the title of National Dinosaur Valley. The Bill No. 4,240/2021of the Chamber of Deputies, received a favorable opinion from the senator Flavio Arns (PSB-PR). It now goes to the president for approval Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Municipality with 23,831 inhabitantsCruzeiro do Oeste stands out as a center of highly relevant paleontological research. With the discovery of pterosaur fossils, the city became recognized in the global scientific community, says Arns.

MUSEUM IN CRUZEIRO DO OESTE

The senator says that the Cruzeiro do Oeste Paleontology Museumopened in 2019, houses a laboratory that allowed for in-depth research and the discovery of the dinosaur Vespersaurus paranaensis –a small, carnivorous theropod that lived about 90 million years ago. Arns says the museum has been receiving an increasing number of visitors, boosting tourism.

“FAIR RECOGNITION”

For the congressman, the title of National Dinosaur Valley is a “fair recognition” which will further promote tourism and scientific research in the region, in addition to consolidating the importance of the municipality in the global paleontological scenario and “celebrate its invaluable fossil heritage”.

With information from Senate Agency.