After bitter three seasons in the second division, it took only four rounds for Cruzeiro to feel the taste of leading Série A of the Brazilian Championship again, even if on a provisional basis. This Saturday (6), Raposa beat Santos by 2-1, at Estádio Independência, in Belo Horizonte, reached nine points and took over the top of the table, at least until the end of the other duel today (6), between Fluminense and Vasco – Tricolor Carioca can equal the nine points, in case of victory against Vasco). Number 11 Wesley Ribeiro scored both goals for the Minas Gerais team and Ângelo scored for Peixe.

Striker Wesley, one of Cruzeiro’s main signings of the season, started the match on the bench. But the Portuguese coach Pepa had to change the team with just eight minutes of play. Rafael Bilu was injured and Wesley entered in his place. Until that moment, the number 11 had played 12 games with the Celeste shirt and not a single goal had been scored.

However, luck started to turn around shortly after his entrance. At 21 minutes, Matheus Vital found Ramiro completely free on the right. He came forward and threw the ball low into the area. Goalkeeper João Paulo threw himself in vain and Wesley completed on the left into the empty net.

In the second half, Santos found the equalizer in a beautiful plot between Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo. The first triggered the second through the lines of Cruzeiro’s defense and he only had the trouble to touch over goalkeeper Rafael Cabral to equalize.

The equalizer lasted only four minutes. Playing from the left, Matheus Vital launched into the area again with a low shot, João Paulo only partially cut and Wesley, again, appeared to score on the rebound.

Pepa’s charges managed to hold the score, which secured the third consecutive victory after a defeat in the debut against Corinthians.

In the next round, both teams play on Wednesday (10). Santos receives Bahia and Cruzeiro will host against Fluminense.