The highlight of the first day of games of the 2023 edition of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior was Cruzeiro, which thrashed Comercial-MS by 5-0 at the Tenente Carriço stadium, in Penápolis, this Monday (2), the date on which celebrated the 102nd anniversary of its founding.

AWESOME GOAL!

On the 102nd anniversary of the @cruiseyou #CriasDaToca started with everything #Copinha23 and have already assumed the leadership of Grupo 10, based in Penápolis.

Promotion/Cruise pic.twitter.com/gsX2gFARsK — Copinha (@Copinha) January 2, 2023

Raposa’s triumph was built with goals from Arielson, Henrique, Gui Meira, Denilson and Rua Índio. After this result, the team from Minas Gerais leads Group 10 of the Copinha, the most traditional tournament in Brazilian football, with three points.

In the next round, Cruzeiro will face Capivariano, starting at 3 pm (Brasília time) next Thursday (5) in Penápolis.

No goals for Flamengo

Who ended up frustrating their fans this Monday was Flamengo, who ended up in a goalless tie with Floresta-CE at Estádio Zezinho Magalhães. The result left the Gávea team in second place in Group 5 of the competition with just one point, behind XV de Jaú, who have three points after beating Aparecidense by 1-0.

END OF FIRST DAY!

In the last game, no goals against Zezinho Magalhães, in Jaú!#Copinha2023 #FutebolPaulista

Disclosure/Flemish pic.twitter.com/EZMYuEpYGQ — Copinha (@Copinha) January 3, 2023

Now, Rubro-Negro, who are looking for their fifth title in the history of Copinha, will face Aparecidense next Thursday, starting at 21:45.

Tricolor tie

In Group 8, Grêmio did not leave the 0-0 with Cruzeiro-AL at the José Lancha Filho stadium, in Franca. This result allowed Guarani to stay at the top of the group, who beat Francana 4-1.

ALL THE SAME!

In the complement of Group 8, based in Franca, Grêmio and Cruzeiro-AL were unable to score goals and ended up in a tie.#Copinha23

Renan Jardim/Grêmio pic.twitter.com/mowWYLm8TT — Cup (@Cup) January 3, 2023

Other results:

Penapolense 0 x 4 Capivarian

Francana 1 x 4 Guarani

XV de Jaú 1 x 0 Aparecidense