Juarez City.- Yesterday, in a night session, the Municipal Electoral Assembly handed out the certificates for proportional representation councillors that will make up the next border council starting in September.

In this way, the electoral body delivered certificates to councilors Alejandro Acosta, Sandra García and José Padilla for Morena; Alejandro Jiménez for National Action (PAN); Luz Cristo of the People’s Party; Mireya Porras of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI); Héctor Avitia Corral for the Labor Party (PT), Gloria Mirazo of the Citizen Movement and Fernanda Ávalos for the Green Party.

The rest of the list of 20 councillors is completed by the councillors who entered the council body through relative majority when the Morena-PT coalition won the July election.

In this way, the Council was made up of 15 councilors from Morena and PT and only one representative for the PAN, Pueblo, Movimiento Ciudadano, PRI and Verde parties, respectively.

The list was made up as follows: for Morena, Dolores Adame, Martha Mendoza, Karla Escalante, Antonio Dominguez, Mayra Castillo, Dina Salgado, Jorge Bueno, Alejandro Acosta, Sandra Garcia and Jose Padilla.

On behalf of the Labour Party (PT): Pedro Matus, Héctor Avitia Arellanes, José Valenzuela, Sandra Valenzuela and Héctor Avitia Corral.

The list is completed by Alejandro Jiménez of the PAN; Luz Cristo of the Pueblo Party; Gloria Mirazo of the Citizen Movement; Mireya Porras of the PRI and Fernanda Avalos of the Green Party.

Eight of the 20 councilors listed are repeating their administration for the second time, six from Morena and two from PT; while the rest are in their first municipal administration.

The official electoral calendar of the State Electoral Institute (IEE) contemplates a period from June 9 to September 9 for the assignment of council seats.

Since June, the IEE began assigning council seats in municipalities where no objections were filed, while the TEE resolved the appeals in the rest of the districts; however, the council meeting to define the formal start date of this process has not been held.

The City Council is made up of a president, a trustee, 11 councilors elected by the principle of relative majority and up to nine councilors elected by the principle of proportional representation (plurinominal), in accordance with the Internal Regulations of the Honorable City Council of the Municipality of Juárez.