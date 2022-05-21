Angostura, Sinaloa.- Red Cross de Angostura held the closing event of the annual collection that began in April of the current year, with the goal of collect 500 thousand pesosand with great enthusiasm, Julio Cesar Angulo, president of the board of trustees, stated that the results of this collection have been very favorableand both the municipal authorities, companies and society have remained very participatory by making their donations.

Julio Cesar Angulo commented that they are fulfilling the objectives of the Red Cross, which is to serve society in the best way, for this reason it is so important that the people get involved in the collection, which fortunately faces a great panorama, since they are 48 thousand 749 pesos away from meeting the goalstressed that they will continue the collection throughout this month, so they hope to reach the goal.

He pointed out that 500,000 pesos is a quarter of what the Red Cross needs, however, he declared that the rest of the resources come from the municipal authorities that have taken up the action of supporting them financially

For her part, María de los Angeles Gaxiola, president of the DIF System, commented that the Red Cross is in good condition and proof of this is the great work being done by all the paramedics, volunteer ladies and all the members of this noble institution.

“United we do more, making it clear that we all do the Red Cross,” he said.

For his part, Carlos Bloch, state delegate of Red Crossstated that the leaders of the Red Cross in Angostura have been doing a great job, which is essential for the growth of the meritorious, as well as the volunteer ladies, the Juventinos, all the paramedics and auxiliaries.

“We have committed ourselves to putting the meritorious institution in the first places, and we are already there,” he said.

While in his speech, the municipal president of Angosturapointed out that the Red Cross has great support from the City Council, thanks to the rustic property tax, and in the event it delivered 50 thousand pesos, as well as paying an old debt they had with the institution, for which their support exceeded 90 thousand pesos.

“The Red Cross is the institution that we should be permanently supporting,” he said.

He mentioned that in an agreement with the leader of the Red Cross, they thought of exempting vulnerable Angosturenses from payment needs that they could not cover, such as vaccination, bandages and even ambulance transfers or leaving it only in minimum cats.

And given this, Julio César Angulo, commented that they are looking for a socially responsible company that is committed to supporting the meritorious, in order to eliminate transfer payments, for which he invited businessmen to be part of this such a noble project.

And he added that the irrigation modules have been a fundamental part, since they have been willing to support them at all times, and as an example of this, he highlighted that the irrigation modules have also been very participatory, supporting with 10 pesos per hectare of irrigation.