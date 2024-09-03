Ciudad Juarez.- Next Sunday, September 8, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar will present his Third Government Report to the community in general at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad.

Access to the site will be from 5:00 p.m., said the coordinator of Public Relations of the Municipality, Mayra Priscila Delgado Carlos.

He added that 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected to attend.

The mayor said at the weekly press conference that on Sunday he will have the opportunity to give an account to the people of Juarez of all the work he has done over the past three years, but he will also be able to provide information on the actions planned for the next administration.

“We invite the people of Juarez to join us on Sunday, September 8th, the message will be at around 7:00 p.m.,” he said.

The mayor said that after three years of government, his greatest achievement was to have all the records in paving, lighting, park rehabilitation, city equipment, delivery of property titles and public works.

All these achievements will become the greatest challenge, added Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

“The greatest achievement is infrastructure and security, we have maintained a calm city, and the people who work have mostly been able to do so in peace,” he said.

The Municipality’s Public Relations Coordinator reported that Mónica Noguera and the Socios del Ritmo will be providing entertainment at the event, since in addition to the Report, people will be able to listen to music.

He said that eight municipal modules will be placed in the Plaza de la Mexicanidad to inform visitors about the work that has been done, and there will also be areas for people with disabilities and parking spaces will be made available.

For its part, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, the Road Safety Coordination and the General Directorate of Civil Protection of the Municipality will be supporting the security of those who attend.

The report will involve 38 traffic police officers, 10 patrol cars and 5 motorcycles that will patrol the Plaza de la Mexicanidad to ensure that the people of Juarez are safe, he said. (Araly Castañón / El Diario)

