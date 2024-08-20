Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar announced that he is already preparing the swearing-in ceremony for the new municipal administration, which begins its term on September 10.

He said that the series of protocolary events will begin on September 8 with the delivery of the Government report and its reading in the Plaza de la Mexicanidad; then the change of commands in the early hours of September 9, accompanied by “a sober, simple message.” “I am happy, we managed to get the work of the first two and a half years ratified by the people in a forceful manner. There are still many things to do. We are moving forward with what is coming, preparing ourselves,” he commented in a morning press conference yesterday. He added that in the next few days changes will be announced in the municipal Cabinet with a view to the management of the new administration. “We are advanced, we will be announcing in the next few days. The IMIP ends the period halfway through the next administration, Culture in January of the following year, those are already there. The Cabinet is to announce between now and September 7,” he said. On June 12, Pérez Cuéllar received the Certificate of Majority from the Municipal Electoral Assembly (AME), which accredits him as the re-elected mayor of this city. He obtained 354,422 votes in the election for mayor out of the total of 595,461 votes that were registered in the Electoral Day of last Sunday, June 2. Then, in his speech, the politician thanked all those who participated in his campaign, and said that “we will see how we can reach each one of them and thank them.” He also recognized the support of his family, mother, brothers, wife and children, for always being together and cheering each other on. “In the face of this overwhelming display of support, I must say that from the bottom of my heart I thank the people of Juárez; you will see that I will do my best to respond to that trust with work, with love for Juárez, with enthusiasm and with the desire to transform,” said the elected mayor. And he added: “I know that we are going to transform it into a great city, which it already is, but as the people of Juarez deserve. Yes or yes, not overnight, but I am tired of knowing that we are going to transform it and that is my vocation and that is my destiny.”