Ciudad Juarez.- The mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, was placed among the 300 most outstanding Mexicans this year, after the magazine Líderes Mexicanos selected him in this group of people who stand out for their work. This magazine has been publishing the names of the 300 most influential leaders in Mexico for 24 consecutive years; the list in which the border mayor appears aims to make known the personalities who, due to their position, are influencing various sectors and giving direction to our country, the Municipality stated this afternoon. Among those selected in the executive power category is Pérez Cuéllar. The magazine highlights the political career of the border mayor since he was a deputy in the Congress of the Union in 1994 and other elected positions he has held at the state and national level. It also reveals his academic background. The information about the mayor includes the changes he contemplates in the next administration 2024-2027 to improve service to the Juarense community. Commenting on this, the mayor said he was grateful to have been included in the list of the most influential leaders in the country. This, he said, is also a recognition for Ciudad Juárez, we are enthusiastic to continue working for Juárez, for Chihuahua and for Mexico. According to the publication, the importance of highlighting and knowing the leadership in any field is essential, since it motivates and also inspires, in addition to revealing a series of characteristics for the positive results that these leaders achieve to place themselves in this position. Every year, during the first quarter, a group of experts in each of the 13 categories meets to define the new names. In this way, a list is formed based on the information from the experts in each of the areas. All those who appear in the edition are leaders who build the national reality every day. Among the categories, the executive branch, opinion leader, businessmen, legislative branch, science, sports, politics, judicial branch and culture stand out.