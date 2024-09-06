Ciudad Juarez.- The mayor of Juarez, Cruz Perez Cuellar, was placed among the 300 Mexicans most outstanding this year, after the magazine ‘Líderes Mexicanos’ selected him in this group of people who stand out for their work.

This magazine has been publishing the names of the 300 most influential leaders in Mexico for 24 consecutive years; the list in which the border mayor appears aims to make known the personalities who, due to their position, are influencing various sectors and giving direction to our country, the Municipality stated yesterday afternoon.

Among those selected in the Executive Branch category is Pérez Cuéllar.

The magazine highlights the political career of the border mayor since he was a deputy in the Congress of the Union in 1994 and other elected positions he has held at the state and national level. It also reveals his academic background.

The information about the mayor includes the changes he plans for the next administration 2024-2027 to improve service to the Juarez community.

Commenting on this, the mayor said he was grateful to have been included in the list of the most influential leaders in the country.

This, he said, “is also a recognition of Ciudad Juárez, we are enthusiastic to continue working for Juárez, for Chihuahua and for Mexico.”

According to the publication, the importance of highlighting and knowing leadership in any field is essential, as it motivates and also inspires, in addition to revealing a series of characteristics due to the positive results that these leaders achieve to place themselves in this position.

Every year, during the first quarter, a group of experts in each of the 13 categories meets to define the new names.

In this way, a list is created based on information from experts in each of the areas.

All those who appear in the edition are leaders who build the national reality every day.

The categories include the Executive Branch, opinion leaders, businessmen, the Legislative Branch, science, sports, politics, the Judicial Branch and culture.