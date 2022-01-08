The machine has not renewed its roster for the tournament that has already begun, the celestial bet heavily on the local market where they got a significant number of players of proven quality and some with a lot of football still to be exploited, in total, there are 5 new faces that we will see in Juan Reynoso’s team starting today.
However, Cruz Azul has not finished with the assembly of the squad, there are still two pieces that they are looking for in the international market, an attacking player to fill the void left by Jonathan Rodríguez and a central defender, where the machine is clear about its two options, both Paraguayan defenders who could arrive in the next few days at La Noria.
ESPN confirms that the priority of Cruz Azul is the young Guarani Alexis Duarte, a reliable defender in the present and with a great future, however, the celestial know that a player with these characteristics is difficult to negotiate, which is why, he has as Second option to also Paraguayan, Roberto Fernández, also 21 years old, considered an important promise, but not at the level of Duarte, which is why the price of this second is below that of his compatriot.
