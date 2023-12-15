The changes are advancing within Cruz Azul, the club is waiting to begin announcing its reinforcements for the following week, with several advanced signings on the machine table and which Iván Alonso now hopes to close, however, to Along with the arrivals, those from the country's capital must have several losses to reduce payroll and free up gaps, both for Mexican players and places for players not born in Mexico.
One of the strongest names that has one foot outside of Cruz Azul is Carlos Salcedo, the center back, who has been more of a problem than a solution for the La Noria squad and Alonso's board is negotiating the termination of the Mexican defender's contract. , who for his part has a million-dollar agreement to return to the ranks of Juárez while waiting to resolve his departure from the machine, which could end in a terrible business for the celestials.
To date, Cruz Azul has paid Juárez precisely 2.5 million dollars for the purchase of Salcedo, the second payment can be avoided with the center back's return to the border, but the aforementioned figure is already lost money. At the same time, the defender received a salary of around two million dollars per year with the machine, that is, for one tournament he pocketed one million dollars. In final figures, Carlos's less than six months within the club have cost the cement producers 3.5 million dollars, money that has been of no use to him in sports.
