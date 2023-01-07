Deportivo Cruz Azul will make its debut in the Clausura 2023 tournament by visiting Club Tijuana on Matchday 1, the team of the Colt Gutierrez He comes from being champion of the Cup for Mexico, a friendly pre-season tournament that was played in December and therefore good results are expected from the sky-blue team.
La Máquina was reinforced with three elements and is still waiting to be able to add one or two more elements to its squad and will have until the end of the month to confirm their arrivals.
On their own, the border cadre gave one more chance to Ricardo Valino that he can show that he can get the Tijuana team out of the hole that has not been able to reap good results for several semesters and they have not been able to match their best sports performance since they michael herrera he directed them and he came to have them at the top of the general classification.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
- Blue Cross XI
Q: Jesus Corona – Definitely ‘chuy‘He will once again be the trusted goalkeeper of gutierrezwould only cease to be a starter in the event of an injury or rest.
RHP: Rodrigo Huescas – The youth squad player has been gaining the trust of the coaching staff due to his good performances.
CB: Juan Escobar – The Guarani will assume responsibilities as a central defender on this occasion, since he is a guarantee in the celestial defense,
CB: Julio Cesar Dominguez – the leader and benchmark of the celestial defense, despite the accusations of the fans, continues to be trusted by the coaching staff.
CB: Ramiro Funes Mori – The Argentinian will also act as a center back in search of consolidating the celestial defense well.
LI: Ignacio Rivero – The Uruguayan wild card would be the left back this time, as is customary he can assume almost any role on the pitch.
MC: Carlos Rodriguez – ‘Charlie‘ has returned to be the leader of the cement containment and together with Kira he makes a wonderful duo.
MC: Erik Lira – The youthful midfielder makes up the perfect duo in cement containment, which is why he is a regular starter on the team.
ED: Christian Tabó – With the imminent departure of Uriel Antuna to football in Greece, the Uruguayan would receive greater opportunities and would be the candidate to keep the player’s vacancy.
EI: Carlos Rotondi – He has been one of the best reinforcements of the team in the last year, his performance in the sky blue attack has been satisfactory and therefore, he has earned a starting position.
DC: Gonzalo Carneiro – It seems that the Uruguayan will be the trusted attacker of gutierrezdespite the fact that there is much speculation surrounding the team’s attackers in this tournament, he would stay for at least one more semester.
#Cruz #Azuls #starting #lineup #face #Tijuana #matchday
Leave a Reply