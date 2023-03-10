“We all have the dream of Europe, but nobody says: ‘well, but if it’s not the Premier League, nothing’. In the end, fight for the dream and I think that all the players want to make the leap and as I repeat, right now it is a rumor and I would like it to be a reality, I want it to be a reality”sentenced.

At the same time, the youth squad puma spoke about the internal competition that is taking place in La Máquina after the arrival of the Tuca: “I think that I always see each game as a final, whatever rival it is, although there are obviously rivals that you say here you can’t relax, or you can lose and you can’t give a slump and doubt, you have to do it well, and the other part is that here El Tuca we know that the fact that he is in training does not mean that he is going to play ”.

“Today there is one team and tomorrow there may be another, so it is an internal competition that has always been very healthy, the one who has to play receives encouragement in a very good way, he feels from the heart and I think this is also important because You know that there is an internal competition, that there is always someone behind you, that you cannot relax, that makes things go well for you”ended.

CONFIRMED🚨🇮🇹 Udinese’s interest in Erik Lira is real. They have followed it for a long time and want it for the summer. At the moment there is no offer in Cruz Azul. One of the most outstanding Mexican Under 23 players could emigrate to Europe✈️ pic.twitter.com/YqRxXl73Wa — Adrian Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) March 6, 2023

“Playing a classic is beautiful, I like it a lot, against Cruz Azul, a rival with whom I go well, not only for me, we are working, ready to play that classic, it will be difficult but we are going to Azteca not to tie or lose We are going to leave with the three points. What we talk about the most is that we cannot lose anymore, that we are about to leave the area, we are working, always on the field with the coaching staff, we have to win, if we lose against Cruz Azul it is more complicated and that cannot be done, we have We have to win, we have to be together, focused, working harder to get out of the situation”shared.

“We have to win and the coaching staff is with them, ready to have an excellent game, we are not going to stop running, we have Rafa as one more player with us and we are going to come out with the victory so that he is happy and so are we.” ”added the striker.