He Aztec stadium will serve as the setting for Cruz Azul against Pumas on Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of Liga MX, where the Brazilian coach Ricardo Ferretti will seek to return to the path of victory after an intentional defeat of the celestial against Mazatlan in it Kraken Stadium.
During the weekend it was learned that the light blue Erik Lira is in the interest of udinese and the Fiorentina from Italy. Regarding this, the midfielder clarified that for now it is only a rumor, although he will seek to make it a reality by standing out with the team and lifting the champion title.
“We all have the dream of Europe, but nobody says: ‘well, but if it’s not the Premier League, nothing’. In the end, fight for the dream and I think that all the players want to make the leap and as I repeat, right now it is a rumor and I would like it to be a reality, I want it to be a reality”sentenced.
At the same time, the youth squad puma spoke about the internal competition that is taking place in La Máquina after the arrival of the Tuca: “I think that I always see each game as a final, whatever rival it is, although there are obviously rivals that you say here you can’t relax, or you can lose and you can’t give a slump and doubt, you have to do it well, and the other part is that here El Tuca we know that the fact that he is in training does not mean that he is going to play ”.
“Today there is one team and tomorrow there may be another, so it is an internal competition that has always been very healthy, the one who has to play receives encouragement in a very good way, he feels from the heart and I think this is also important because You know that there is an internal competition, that there is always someone behind you, that you cannot relax, that makes things go well for you”ended.
On the other hand, the Brazilian Diogo de Oliveiraof the cougarsissued a warning to his rival, assuring that they will seek by all means to get the three points to be able to support the coach Rafael River Bridge.
“Playing a classic is beautiful, I like it a lot, against Cruz Azul, a rival with whom I go well, not only for me, we are working, ready to play that classic, it will be difficult but we are going to Azteca not to tie or lose We are going to leave with the three points. What we talk about the most is that we cannot lose anymore, that we are about to leave the area, we are working, always on the field with the coaching staff, we have to win, if we lose against Cruz Azul it is more complicated and that cannot be done, we have We have to win, we have to be together, focused, working harder to get out of the situation”shared.
“We have to win and the coaching staff is with them, ready to have an excellent game, we are not going to stop running, we have Rafa as one more player with us and we are going to come out with the victory so that he is happy and so are we.” ”added the striker.
Q: Jesus Corona – This week the goalkeeper announced that he was looking to renew another year with the club to finally put a stop to his career. With this speech, he expects to continue seeing the captain as a starter under the goal for the rest of the year.
DC: Ramiro Funes Mori – Despite the failures he has had, it seems that there is no confidence in other central defenders such as Jordan Silva either Raphael Guerreroso The Twin will continue from the start.
DC: Julio Dominguez – Even with the arrival of Tuca to the cement ranks, the fans should not be very happy because El Cata continues to appear in the starting lineup.
DC: Juan Escobar – The Paraguayan would be in charge of completing the central defense. The defender has a good passing game and is hard to beat in one-on-ones.
MD: Erik Lira – This week the midfielder found out about a possible interest from Italian clubs, although the sports director Oscar Perez he already denied it. However, that cannot take away Lira’s sleep, that she will continue to give her best.
MD: Ignacio Rivero – He Tuca He said it and he fulfilled it, the games where the Uruguayan was used as a winger or winger to be focused on being a pivot are over, the function he fulfilled when he arrived in Mexico with Xolos.
MO: Rodrigo Huescas – For the duel against the Cañoneros, ‘Shaggy’ Martinez He appeared from the beginning playing as a midfielder, but could give entry to the cement youth squad.
MO: Carlos Rodriguez – Not many changes are expected in the eleven used the previous week, therefore, Charly would remain behind the ‘9’, a position he has taken since he arrived at La Noria.
EI: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine is one of the players with the best delivery at the club, thanks to his overflow and ability to face. Once again he would be in charge of appearing on the left.
ED: Uriel Antuna – El Brujo was in charge of scoring the first goal of the era Tucaso he will seek to wet again after the painful defeat against Mazatlan. The call to the Tricolor during the week may have lifted his spirits.
CD: Gonzalo Carneiro – Different media state that after two weeks of being the starting center forward, the Argentine Augusto Lotti he would be left out of the eleven to be replaced by the Uruguayan, waiting for an improvement on offense.
Cruz Azul starting lineup: Jesús Corona; Ramiro Funes Mori, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Juan Escobar; Erik Lira, Nacho Rivero, Rodrigo Huescas, Charly Rodríguez; Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Gonzalo Carneiro.
Banking: ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Rafael Baca, Augusto Lotti, Michael Estrada, Jaiber Jiménez, Jordan Silva, Ramiro Carrera, Alonso Escoboza, Alexis Gutiérrez, Sebastián Jurado.
