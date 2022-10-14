One of the closest matches that left the first legs of the quarterfinals was between Monterey Y Blue Cross.
In the first match played on the Azteca Stadium, they did not hurt each other and have decided to save the goals and emotions for the second leg.
The Machine knows that there is no tomorrow, and if they don’t come out to press from the first minutes at BBVA, the pressure from the rival and the fans could cost them dearly.
Cruz Azul Alignment (5-2-2-1)
Jesus Crown: No one could appear in goal other than the experienced José de Jesús Corona. The meta knows how to play this type of commitment and he will be the leader.
Raphael Huesca: The young Mexican defender has done things well in this tournament and is one of the men that ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez likes. He is expected to start again.
Julio Dominguez: Along with Corona, ‘Cata’ Domínguez is one of Cruz Azul’s most experienced. The defender is living his last tournament with the team where he shone with his own light.
John Escobar: The other companion of the ‘Cata’ in the central part is Juan Escobar. The Paraguayan has put his injuries behind him and is ready to appear in the starting eleven again.
Louis Abram: With ups and downs in this semester, the Peruvian and newcomer Luis Abra appears. The defender has had a hard time establishing himself in the starting lineup, although, it seems, it has worked for Gutiérrez in the central defender.
Ignatius Rivero: As far as the left lane is concerned, Nacho Rivero appears. The footballer has been one of the highlights of the La Noria team and is one of the club’s essentials.
Erick Lira: Commanding the middle sector of the field appears Erick Lira. The steering wheel is a real wall and for this game you want to be impassable.
Carlos Rodriguez: Another of the players who works as a pivot is ‘Charly’ Rodríguez. The midfielder has made a good team with Lira and most of the balls go through his feet to distribute them.
Carlos Rotondo: Carlos Rotondi is expected to start again. The Argentine has worked at forced marches to earn the ownership. He can both play for attack and defensive vision.
Uriel Antuna: Already in the upper part of the field will appear Uriel Antuna. With the imminent departure of ‘Cata’, and with the possible departure of Corona, the Mexican sprinter is preparing to be the born leader that the Machine will have.
Gonzalo Carneiro: At the top, the ‘Potro’ will use Gonzalo Carneiro. This lanky footballer has been gaining the affection of the cement fans for his dedication on the pitch. Now, he wants to be a key player in the return commitment.
#Cruz #Azuls #starting #lineup #leg #Monterrey
