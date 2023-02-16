Deportivo Cruz Azul will face matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023 tournament with dates 1 and 7 still pending; meanwhile, the Machine will visit Angelópolis to face the Puebla Strip at the beginning of the day.
The celestial set will have Joaquin Moreno and Joel Huiqui on the bench on an interim basis, after the dismissal of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez And get your coach. At the moment they are penultimate in the standings with only one point.
We leave you with what could be the starting lineup of the cement team where they will seek to end their losing streak, that although there is no reference to a possible approach, it is a fact that there will be changes for date 8.
Q: Andrés Gudiño – It would be expected that Gudino be the starting goalkeeper against the Strip in the absence of Jesus Crown for his suspension for having been expelled, since, in addition, sebastian jury He has been playing in the Sub-20.
LD: Juan Escobar- the best defender on the team should play in his natural position and that is something he could modify Joaquin Moreno.
CB: Julio Cesar Dominguez – for the central it should return only two the ‘tasting‘, being the leader and benchmark.
CB: Ramiro Funes Mori – the duo of Dominguez It must clearly be the Argentine and they must consolidate a good duo.
LI: Ignacio Rivero – the quintessential wild card, this position suits him well and should be maintained.
MD: Carlos Rodriguez – ‘Charlie‘ An inevitable midfielder must recover his highest level and that level with which he had his first games with the Machine.
MC: Erik Lira – He is one of the regular starters and is a fundamental part of the midfield.
IM: Carlos Rotondi – One of the best players on the team and one of those who gives himself the most in each game, the Argentine cannot be absent.
ED: Uriel Antuna – He must return to the title, his speed and centers are important and can make a difference.
DC: Gonzalo Carneiro – With more and better help in the attack zone, he can be more decisive, so he could make more difference.
EI: Michael Estrada – In case of wanting a more marked offensive contribution, the Machine must try with Estrada in attack also in a position that it also knows.
