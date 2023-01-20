Deportivo Cruz Azul will host Rayos de Necaxa on matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, where they will seek to achieve their first win of the tournament.
On the first date of the championship they equaled a score against Club Tijuana and on the second date they lost 2-3 at home against Club de Fútbol Monterrey. In this way they add a point after two games.
On their own, the ensemble led by Andres Lillini They have not been able to win or even add a single point so far in the tournament, after receiving two defeats in their presentation against Atlético de San Luis and León.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Jesus Corona – The captain and referent of the light blue goal will remain in the shelter.
RHP: Rodrigo Huescas – El Juvenil continues to receive the confidence of the coaching staff and therefore remains a starter on the right wing.
CB: Juan Escobar – The Guaraní is the leader of the defense in the absence of Domínguez and continues to form a pair in the center.
CB: Ramiro Funes Mori – The Argentinian center-back continues to be a starter at the back and it seems that he is consolidating his ownership.
LI: Ignacio Rivero – The multifunctional Uruguayan remains as a winger on the left, remember that his role as a wild card contributes a lot to the team’s absences.
MD: Carlos Rodriguez – The young midfielder is already one of ‘Potro’s’ trusted men in midfield.
MC: Erik Lira – Lira is another of the trusted men in the midfield of the coaching staff, his quality and good performance keep him as a starter.
IM: Ramiro Carrera – The Argentine could receive his first opportunity as a starter, after having made his debut on date 2.
ED: Uriel Antuna – The favorite in the coach’s attack cannot be missing and it is that antuna It is an important piece in the operation of the ‘team’Foal‘.
DC: Ivan Morales – After the expulsion of michael estrada and the injury of Gonzalo Carneirothe only option would be that of the Chilean youth as a starter up front, after, in addition, Augusto Lotti He barely debuted for a few minutes last date.
EI: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine is an element that has earned ownership on the left side of the attack due to his good performance and this time it would not be the exception.
#Cruz #Azuls #starting #lineup #Necaxa #matchday
Leave a Reply