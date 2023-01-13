Deportivo Cruz Azul is ready to face its second commitment of the Clausura 2023 tournament by hosting Club de Fútbol Monterrey at home, after having drawn 1-1 at the border against Club Tijuana.
The Machine comes from a week of several issues that have been resolved, firstly, the permanence of Uriel Antuna who was not transferred to Panathinaikos from Greece.
In addition, the two Argentine reinforcements that had been unable to do so for weeks were finally registered, Augusto Lotti Y Ramiro Carrera.
In this way and taking into consideration the first alignment of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrezwe share with you what could be the starting lineup against the Gang.
- Blue Cross XI
Q: Jesus Corona – ‘chuy‘ is the trusted man of the ‘Foal‘ in the light blue goal and for obvious reasons is its starter.
RHP: Rodrigo Huescas – The youth squad player has earned the trust of the coaching staff and it seems that he will not have much competition on the right wing.
CB: Ramiro Funes Mori – The Argentine center-back is undisputed in the center-back, so it is expected that he will continue.
CB: Juan Escobar – The Guaraní has already begun to take more of the role as a center-back, in his case as a center-back on the left, however, after the absence of the ‘tasting‘ It has to be the leader of the center.
CB: Rafael Guerrero – The sky blue squad player has had his first chances in the first team due to the absence of the ‘tasting‘, so he is expected to be the heir later.
LI: Ignacio Rivero – The multifunctional Uruguayan is a wild card in the club and can assume almost any role, but in this case as a midfielder he is almost undisputed.
MC: Erik Lira – The youthful midfielder is an indisputable player in the sky-blue midfield along with his partner’Charlie‘.
MC: Carlos Rodriguez – The midfielder is indispensable in the Machine, he is usually an important element in the team and barely in the first game of the tournament he was the author of the goal that gave the tie.
ED: Augusto Lotti – Thinking that the coach wants to release his starting reinforcement once he is finally registered, the player could start as a starter.
DC: Ramiro Carrera – Another of the Argentine reinforcements is also already registered and what better than to finally give him minutes along with his partner.
EI: Carlos Rotondi – The Argentine player is not far from being able to consolidate himself as a star of the Machine, since he is undoubtedly shaping up to be a benchmark.
