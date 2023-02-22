Deportivo Cruz Azul will face one of its two pending dates in the Clausura 2023 tournament, it will be precisely matchday 7 against the red and black Atlas that should have been played last week on the double date, but it was postponed for this week.
La Máquina comes from obtaining its first victory of the tournament against Puebla on date 8 by beating them at home 1-3 with Joaquin Moreno as interim coach after the departure of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrezso they are partially the penultimate in the classification.
On their own, the Guadalajara come from two consecutive defeats at home against Rayados and Tigres UANL from Monterrey and five games without winning, since they have not won by three points since date 2 that they defeated Mazatlán.
We leave you with what could be the starting lineup of the cement team where they will seek to get positively drunk under the command of the interim Joaquin Moreno.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Q: Jesus Corona – In theory, the captain and goalkeeper would return to ownership, after being absent the previous day due to suspension, after being sent off on matchday 6.
CB: Julio Cesar Dominguez – The ‘Cata’ was the starter last date and contributed with a score, so it continues to be essential in the rear.
CB: Juan Escobar – the best defender of the team leading the center with Domínguez and Funes Mori.
DFC: Ramiro Funes Mori – To form the central defense would be the Argentine where the Machine seeks solidity in the lower zone.
MD: Ignacio Rivero – The wild card par excellence, this position was the one he played in the last game and could be maintained.
MC: Erik Lira – He is one of the regular starters and is a fundamental part of the midfield.
MC: Rafael Baca – He returned to ownership under Moreno’s orders and could continue given his preference.
IM: Carlos Rotondi – One of the best players on the team and one of those who gives himself the most in each game, the Argentine cannot be absent.
ED: Uriel Antuna – He remains in ownership with his great contribution to the team with his speed, centers are important that can make a difference.
DC: Gonzalo Carneiro – With more and better help in the attack zone, he can be more decisive, so he could make more difference. In addition, he is the center forward who has the advantage in the taste of the coaching staff.
IE: Carlos Rodríguez – ‘Charlie‘ An inevitable midfielder or as a winger who brings danger and dynamism to the team.
#Cruz #Azuls #starting #lineup #Atlas #date #Clausura #Liga
Leave a Reply