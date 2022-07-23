Everything seems to indicate that the team of Blue Cross will have the Argentine reinforcement Ramiro Funes Mori, twin brother of Rogelio Funes Mori. The negotiations are advanced and it is expected that it will be the following week when the signing is made official for the 2022 Opening.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The technical director Diego Aguirre would already be planning what would be his starting eleven with the hiring of Funes Mori, who arrives from Al-Nassr Riyadh. The helmsman is expected to go to the door with the Mexican goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado; in defense he would use Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Ramiro Funes Mori and Alejandro Mayorga.
The possible sacrifice in the starting eleven would be the experienced defender Julio Domínguez. The ‘Cata’ has been a starter in recent games, however, with dressing room problems with Jesús Corona, Aguirre would decide to send him to the substitutes’ bench and leave Funes Mori in his place.
In the middle sector of the field will be the immovable Carlos Rodríguez and Erick Lira, while the other position would be disputed between Ignacio Rivero and Carlos Rotondi, players who seek to convince the helmsman to earn ownership.
Already in the upper part, Uriel Antuna and Ángel Romero would continue to play as wingers, to supply balls to the top striker who would be Santiago Giménez.
Sebastian Jurado (P);
Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Ramiro Funes Mori, Alejandro Mayorga;
Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Lira, Ignacio Rivero;
Ángel Romero, Uriel Antuna and Santiago Giménez.
With the imminent arrival of Ramiro Funes Mori, it is expected that this will be the starting eleven with which Diego Aguirre will play the next Apertura 2022 matches.
#Cruz #Azuls #starting #eleven #addition #signing #Ramiro #Funes #Mori
Leave a Reply