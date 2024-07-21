Last Saturday, July 20, 2024, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium in Mexico City, the Cruz Azul Sky Machine received a visit from the Red Devils of Tolucafor the match corresponding to matchday four of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match was started by the Diablos Rojos del Toluca, through Uruguayan footballer Maximiliano Araujo in the thirty-eighth minute of the match. However, in the dying moments of the match, Sepúlveda rescued the tie for the cement workers, and the duel ended 1-1, on the pitch of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in CDMX.
Charlotte FC will be the first rival of Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste in the next edition of the Leagues CUP 2024. Curiously, it was this same team that eliminated them in 2023, after beating them in a penalty shootout, in the key corresponding to the round of 32.
Cruz Azul’s Maquina Celeste has never faced the Philadelphia Union squad, so the match on Sunday, in the duel corresponding to the last day of Group O, in the Leagues CUP 2024, will be the first on record.
If Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste advances to the next round in the Leagues CUP, it would play the round of 32 between Tuesday the sixth and Wednesday the fifth of August 2024.
