Saturday, July 6, 2024, Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field. The Cruz Azul Sky Machine received a visit from Mazatlan FCfor the match corresponding to matchday one of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match was more difficult than expected for the cement workers, who, based on the nominal difference between one team and the other, were seen as clear favorites to get the result. And although this finally happened, it was not until the extra time when Cruz Azul achieved the longed-for goal, through Gamboa, thus adding their first three points of the tournament.
The last time the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine faced the Monterrey Football Clubit was in the second leg of the 2024 Clausura tournament semi-final. Although Rayados ended up winning that match at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, by a score of 2-1, it was the Celestes who advanced to the final, due to their position in the general table.
The last time the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine faced the Xolos from Tijuanawas on matchday four of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The duel took place on the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field, and was won by the cement workers by a score of 1-0.
The last time the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine faced the Red Devils of Tolucawas in the match corresponding to the seventeenth day of the 2024 Clausura tournament, on the Nemesio Díez stadium field. The duel ended in victory for the cement workers, by a score of 1-0.
Charlotte FC will be the first rival of Cruz Azul’s Máquina Celeste in the next edition of the Leagues CUP 2024. Curiously, it was this same team that eliminated them in 2023, after beating them in a penalty shootout, in the key corresponding to the round of 32.
Cruz Azul’s Maquina Celeste has never faced the Philadelphia Union squad, so the match on Sunday, in the duel corresponding to the last day of Group O, in the Leagues CUP 2024, will be the first on record.
