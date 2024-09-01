Last Saturday, August 31, 2024, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in Mexico City, the Cruz Azul Sky Machine faced the Eagles of Americafor the match corresponding to matchday number six of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match was a total party for the fans of the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine. And they started off well by losing the match, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Ángel Sepúlveda, Alexis Gutiérrez and Lorenzo Faravelli, the cement workers beat América 4-1, which has not managed to stand out in this 2024 Apertura tournament.
Lion vs Cruz Azul
Nou Camp Stadium
Saturday, September 14
20:35 hours
The last time Cruz Azul and León faced each other was on matchday nine of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-2 in favor of the cement workers. The match took place at the Nou Camp stadium in León.
Athletic San Luis vs Cruz Azul
Alfonso Lastras Stadium
Tuesday, September 17
19:00 hours
The last time Cruz Azul and Atlético San Luis met was on matchday six of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-0 in favor of the cement workers. This match took place on the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium field in CDMX.
Cruz Azul vs Chivas
Sports City Stadium
Saturday, September 21
21:05 hours
The last time Cruz Azul and Chivas faced each other was on matchday ten of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-0 in favor of the cement workers. The match took place on the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium in CDMX.
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul
Hidalgo Stadium
Saturday, September 28
19:05 hrs
The last time Cruz Azul and Pachuca faced each other was on matchday one of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Tuzos. The match took place on the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium in Mexico City.
Cruz Azul vs Necaxa
Sports City Stadium
Sunday, October 6th
18:00 hours
The last time these two teams met was on matchday 12 of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of the Hidrorayos. The match took place on the pitch of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium in Mexico City.
